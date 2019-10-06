One of my favorite topics in this column is that of equality of opportunity in the workplace for people with disabilities. When I say “equality of opportunity,” I mean not only employing someone, but helping them to find their place in the organization, just like a good employer would do for any staff that they want to keep long term.
I have often quoted the statistics both locally and nationally that reflect people with disabilities have a much higher rate of unemployment. However, I believe this is not completely indicative of businesses unwilling to hire them. In some cases, it is the fear of their family members or caregivers that they will fail. In their attempt to shield them from possible disappointments, they actually are keeping from the very thing that gives many of us purpose.
One way those families and caregivers can support the person in seeking employment, as well as becoming more educated is the Work Ability Career Exploration and Job Fair. This job fair provides an opportunity for individuals with disabilities to meet business leaders, attend workshops and explore careers — not just jobs. The job fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanderson Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 5709 S. 1500 West in Taylorsville.
The workshop will cover valuable topics including interviewing skills, what employers are looking for, applying for jobs with federal or state government and work incentive planning services. Although the job fair is in Salt Lake County, there will be a great benefit to anyone attending from the Utah Valley area.
There is a large list of employers who will also be attending on the website that reflects a large variety of industries and careers that will be covered. The workshop is free and open to the general public and no registration is necessary. More details are available at http://jobs.utah.gov/usor/vr/employer/events/jobfair.
For family members and caregivers, this job fair will also give you the chance to see how many willing employers are out there who see the value of including people with various disabilities into their organizations.
Steven Hawking said, “However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.”
I don’t think there was ever a person who was a better example of his own words.