It’s officially the beginning of summer this weekend. Hopefully, kids are able to get outside more and play with peers.
For those times, however, when children are in the house and gathered around the television, I wanted to make a recommendation. On June 1st, PBS premiered a new television show for kids, “Hero Elementary.”
“Hero Elementary” is a new animated series about an elementary school where a diverse group of budding superheroes hone innate skills like flying and teleportation. One of the students also happens to have autism.” https://www.disabilityscoop.com/2020/06/03/pbs-show-features-superhero-with-autism/28412/
The superhero with autism, AJ Gadgets, “loves all things super, makes super gadgets and has the power of thought projection.” The show targets children from 4 to 7 and pushes them to enjoy learning about science and solving problems as well as touching on social issues such as kindness and empathy.
What I enjoy most about the concept of this program is that instead of being a show about superheroes who have autism, instead it is an example of the inclusion of just one of several characters who just happens to have an autism diagnosis. I hope that what children learn from watching is that they can be friends and interact with a variety of individuals who are different.
Information and scheduling of “Hero Elementary” can be found on www.pbsutah.org. Even if it is just recording episodes to watch at certain times, hopefully parents and older siblings can watch this program with children and engage in healthy discussions about inclusion and community.