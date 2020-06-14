Last October I brought to light the Golden Key Awards that are presented by the Utah Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities:
“Every year the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, the Department of Workforce Services and Utah State office of Rehabilitation presents Golden Key Awards to local businesses in honor of the work they do to promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities including veterans. If you take a look at the list of businesses honored, you will note an assortment of industries represented. For example, this year the Large Employer of the Year award went to Rocky Mountain Power, Medium Employer was Texas Roadhouse and Small Employer was Jessie Jean’s Café. This should be an indication that, with the right resources and commitment, any business can create an inclusive employment environment.”
I wanted to address this again now because the deadline to submit a nominee has been extended to June 19. To submit a nominee, go to http://jobs.utah.gov/usor/vr/employer/goldenkey.html.
I am pleased to see that, despite the distractions that we have faced this year, the Governor and his committee are still focused on the value and benefits of including people with disabilities in our workforce. Even at a time when with so much instability surrounding employment, many companies large and small have maintained their commitment to this population.
With this in mind, I am again asking our community members to pay special attention to those companies who support an exclusive workforce and nominate them for this prestigious award. It is the best way that we can recognize and show our appreciation to the owners and managers who remain committed to this cause.