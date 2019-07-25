As mentioned, the All-Together Playground is packed with unique features, including a swaying boat structure and even a spaceship covered in stars and planets with buttons to make it more interactive. Each themed area shows attention to detail, with several ways to get in and play, allowing it to be accessed by children of all ages and abilities.
It even includes a tech area, with an interactive musical play structure that combines just the right amount of technology to still allow for some outdoor fun in the sun.