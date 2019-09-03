BYU begins fall semester on Tuesday 02
Brigham Young University students walk on the quad in front of the entrance to the Harold B. Lee Library on their first day of the fall 2014 semester on Tuesday, September 2, 2014.

Most BYU students are multi-lingual. Sixty-five percent of students speak a second language and there are 128 languages spoken on campus. The university teaches 62 languages regularly and offers certifications in 14 languages. 