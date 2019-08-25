Just about every college football aficionado in the state of Utah knows in detail how the BYU-Utah football rivalry has gone recently.
For Cougar fans, it’s an ongoing source of disgust and disappointment, while Ute fans view it with a sense of pride.
So what exactly will BYU have to do in Thursday’s season-opener (8:15 p.m., ESPN) to end Utah’s run of eight straight wins?
Let’s get the obvious one out of the way first, although it is also the most accurate:
The Cougars will have to score more points than the Utes.
As much as people want to argue in favor of their viewpoint, the simple fact is that the better team ALWAYS wins because the only standard that matters is what is on the scoreboard.
So Utah was eight points better than BYU in 2018, six points better in 2017, one point better in 2016, etc. The Utes were not dominantly better but they were better enough to emerge victorious.
Until the Cougars can flip that script, the outcome will be the same.
Here’s a look at five things BYU has to do to when facing Utah this week to get the win:
1. Limit the impact of Utah’s defensive line
The Utes have an impressive group on the defensive line that has gotten national attention due to its experience and productivity. But the Cougars counter with an experienced unit of offensive linemen who aren’t going to be intimidated.
Utah’s defense will make some plays but if BYU is able to limit the penetration and open up holes for the run game, that will set up the Cougar offense to move the ball.
2. Minimize first-game errors
Both sides are going to have some penalties and likely some turnovers as well since this is the opening contest. That’s just what happens when the pressure and adrenaline gets elevated in front of a huge crowd.
To get the win, BYU has to be the team that has fewer bad mistakes and also has to be able to overcome its errors. If the Cougars give Utah a lot of gifts of yardage or field position, it will make the task a lot easier for the Utes.
3. Equal or exceed the Utah special teams performance
The Utes have earned a reputation as an excellent special-teams program over the years. This year, however, they have to replace punter Mitch Wishnowsky and kicker Matt Gay, who did all the kicking in 2018.
The Cougars simply can’t afford another missed extra point like proved so costly last November. BYU has a pair of kickers with experience and that has to pay dividends on the field. Close games often come down to kicking and field position.
4. Make the unexpected work
When the Cougars were building their 27-7 lead in the first 40 minutes of the 2018 contest, they did it by exploiting tight end mismatches and over-aggression from the Utah defensive front. The Ute coaching staff is certain to have looked at ways to prevent that from happening again, so BYU has to find other places to have an edge.
While it’s obviously going to be important for the Cougar offense, it might be an even bigger deal for the BYU defense. Yes, BYU likes being fairly basic and letting guys make plays, but Utah’s offensive line has some holes to fill. If the Cougars can create some confusion, it will limit the Ute offensive success.
5. Never let up
In most of the last decade, Utah has won the rivalry game because it has been slightly more consistent during 60 minutes of football. BYU has generally played well enough to win for a half or three quarters, but the Utes have done enough to hold on.
The Cougars know that to beat Utah they have to play at a high level without those costly lapses. BYU can’t assume that any lead is safe or that any deficit is insurmountable. The Cougars have to maintain their focus and determination, no matter what Utah throws at them.