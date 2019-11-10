The woman with the zoo's most dangerous job

In this July 17 photo, Stephanie Natt trains the lion, Baron, to handle injections at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City. The training requires two keepers, one to give treats and the other uses a fake injection syringe so that the animal associates it with a treat.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium - Head north to Salt Lake County for free entry for veterans and immediate family members at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Monday.

The Leonardo - Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy free museum admission Monday at The Leonardo museum in Salt Lake City.

Seaquest Interactive Aquarium - Seaquest is offering free all-day admission to veterans on Monday.

Hogle Zoo - The zoo is offering free admission Monday to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.

Natural History Museum of Utah - Veterans can get free admission for themselevs and one additional guest to the Natural History Museum of Utah from Nov. 9-11.

Tracy Aviary - Tracy Aviary is offering $1 admission for active and former military personnel and their families Monday.

Free National Parks Entrance - All five of Utah’s National Parks will have free admission on Veterans Day.