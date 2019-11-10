Loveland Living Planet Aquarium - Head north to Salt Lake County for free entry for veterans and immediate family members at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium on Monday.
The Leonardo - Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy free museum admission Monday at The Leonardo museum in Salt Lake City.
Seaquest Interactive Aquarium - Seaquest is offering free all-day admission to veterans on Monday.
Hogle Zoo - The zoo is offering free admission Monday to soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.
Natural History Museum of Utah - Veterans can get free admission for themselevs and one additional guest to the Natural History Museum of Utah from Nov. 9-11.
Tracy Aviary - Tracy Aviary is offering $1 admission for active and former military personnel and their families Monday.
Free National Parks Entrance - All five of Utah’s National Parks will have free admission on Veterans Day.