5. What have been your impressions of the BYU baseball team early in the 2020 season?
DICKSON: Pitching is really good and the defense looks solid. Mike Littlewood has a talented bullpen and a lot of options when it comes to matchups. The issues right now are 1) youth and 2) offense. The Cougars have played 15 freshmen in the first 13 games of the season and at times start six first-year players in the field. It was kind of alarming that BYU struck out 15 times against UVU on Tuesday. Sometimes the ball doesn’t go in your favor but you have to put it in play. That’s the area the Cougars need to focus on because WCC play begins next week.
LLOYD: I think what I’ve learned from keeping track of what BYU has been doing on the diamond is that this team has potential. Now how long will it take for the Cougars to turn potential into reality? It could be this year, it could be next year, it kind of all depends. When you’ve got a team that can pitch and can play defense, you can keep yourself in a lot of games. If BYU can consistently score runs, then this Cougar squad could be pretty good by the end of the year. We’ll have to see how much they develop as the season progresses.