3. After two straight gridiron losses, some BYU fans have started clamoring for a coaching change. How do you think those types of decisions should be handled?
DICKSON: It’s hard to get a read on BYU Athletics Director Tom Holmoe because he speaks so infrequently to the media and in public. I can’t think of any AD at any school in the country that is so silent. Knowing that, you have to believe that any good AD has a list of guys that could someday fill the head coaching role. I think the general feeling is that Kalani Sitake has all the right tools to be the head coach at BYU. But if the players don’t respond to coaching and get better every week, you’ve got a problem. The win totals are just not there, especially at home. I don’t think we’ll hear anything from Holmoe until after the season.
LLOYD: I don’t think coaching decisions should ever be made until after a season is completed. I’ve never liked midseason changes and “interim” situations. I think fans often overlook some realities that athletic directors and administrators have to take into account when switching coaches, things like budget impact and that a program has to virtually start over. That’s particularly the case at BYU, where missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints skew the normal timetable. Yes, at some point a program has to choose to go in a different direction. Is BYU at that point? I think this is the wrong time to be asking that question. Let the current Cougar staff see what it can accomplish in the next couple of months and then reevaluate that question.