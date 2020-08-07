THUMBS UP: Students are finding their voices in the debate on whether regular classes should resume in the fall. Just the simple fact that students are finally being included in the conversation, as they should have been from the beginning, feels like a step in the right direction. A lot of the argument has been about what students supposedly feel but rarely any of what is being said has been said by actual students. Hearing their perspectives and respecting their abilities to understand their own needs will be an important part of the decision-making process moving forward.
THUMBS DOWN: A Pleasant Grove catering company was identified as one of the Utah businesses that allegedly price gouged customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. It should go without saying, however, it is incomprehensible that a local business would take advantage of a time where so many are emotionally and financially vulnerable. While the company has been ordered to return over $2,000, it may not be enough. Any business that is willing to sell its community down the river, especially during a crisis, should not be allowed to continue operations.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah Lake Commission for proposing to provide live video feeds of Utah Lake at each of the five public marinas, which would make it easier for boaters and other recreators to check the weather at the lakes and see which marinas were busiest. The few thousand in costs, which would be paid for with a state grant, would be more than made up for in general benefit to the public.
THUMBS UP: To BYU and Navy for setting up a college football game on Labor Day. If everyone can be safe and stay healthy, it would be great to have some college football to enjoy once again.
THUMBS DOWN: To the hundreds of Utahns, many from Utah County, who gathered at the Orem City Center Park on Wednesday to protest mandated masks in K-12 school in a blatant display of disregard for public safety and scientific evidence. It is sad that both masks and public health have been needlessly politicized, something that will likely delay an economic recovery and lead to preventable deaths.
THUMBS UP: To all the players, coaches, administrators and spectators who are trying to follow every guideline at the high school girls soccer games this week. Every step that people take could be key in allowing the season to happen and these young athletes emotionally need to be able to compete.
THUMBS DOWN: Why is it that (enter one party of political partisans here) seemingly only recognize bias when it expresses a (enter opposite political partisan group here) viewpoint?
THUMBS UP: To all those who are working so hard to make sure schools, children, parents, teachers, administration, librarians, bus drivers, crossing guards and custodians are ready for the beginning of school. While COVID-19 rages on and unintended outcomes still loom, it is important to recognize that for all the confusion, concern and consternation, that citizens are still, in their own way, seeking the best of a bad situation. We applaud your efforts as we look, with hope, to a new and brighter day.
THUMBS UP: To Project Read, the nonprofit organization helping with adult literacy education. The volunteer tutors and leadership are working hard to make sure residents have all the skills and tools they need to move in positive directions by learning to read, write and communicate. We encourage those who enjoy working with people, who have graduated from high school and are willing to give a hand up to others to check out Project Read as an option for serving the community.
THUMBS UP: To Grogrub, the virtual gardening app, that is now delivering its very first harvest. Signing up brings all the fun aspects of gardening — picking what to grow, how much to water, etc. — without the exasperation of weeding.
THUMBS UP: To all the parents who are planning to take on the challenge of homeschooling for the first time. Whether it is due to concerns over the pandemic, worries over what classroom education will look like in the coronavirus age, or even because of strong feelings over the mask mandate, we wish all parents who are willing to take a much more hands-on role in terms of their children’s education good luck. (You’re gonna need it!!!)