THUMBS UP: To Orem resident Jonny Peay, who for the past eight years has been followed by the Daily Herald as he overcame hurdles in the education system to finally get a two-year graduation certificate from Utah State University’s Aggies Elevated program. Peay was born with Down syndrome and was not expected to be able to learn to read, write, retain information or even walk. We congratulate Jonny and his parents, Mark and Lisa Peay, for all the long hours of working through the system, and the sweat and tears to get to this point. This is a great day for Jonny Peay.
THUMBS DOWN: So the new Costco in Saratoga Springs held its grand opening at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. At 7:32, police, who were already on scene, had to quell an altercation reportedly stemming from a line-cutting and an argument over who had possession of a shopping cart first. No word on whether the combatants were masked or not. To quote well-known philosopher George Costanza, “You know, we’re living in a society!”
THUMBS UP: To all those who have been working through the issues of going back to school during a pandemic. The emotional roller coaster felt by teachers, families, students and administration have left many people scratching their head wondering if going back to school for a portion of the day, on alternate days or just remotely will keep children safe and learning at a level necessary to keep up with their grade level. We recognize there are many opinions on this issue. We look forward with hope and understanding as our communities move forward. Nevertheless, we are ready to cover the stories that need to be covered to keep residents informed on the effects of COVID-19.
THUMBS DOWN: To online commenters who flag someone’s comment as uncivil just for disagreeing with them or in retaliation for that person having flagged one of their comments. Perhaps World Table should add a “My dad can beat up your dad” flag?
THUMBS UP: To the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office and Utah County Elections Division for significantly improving the efficiency and security of Utah elections in the past year and a half. County Clerk Amelia Powers Gardner told the Utah County Commission on Wednesday that, despite all the challenges of holding an election during a pandemic, the June primary went smoothly, as did the presidential primary in March. This is in stark contrast to 2018, when Gov. Gary Hebert called Utah County “the epicenter of dysfunction” with regards to elections. Thank you to our county election officials who have worked diligently to improve the election process.
THUMBS DOWN: To everyone who smugly said, “What a surprise!” or “Imagine that!” or something similar, when Portland experienced “mostly peaceful” protests for a couple days following last week’s withdrawal of federal troops — as if there had been no violence prior to their arrival. Predictably, things took a much worse turn after the first few days of their withdrawal, even to the point of protesters barricading police inside a precinct and attempting to light the building on fire. Goodness gracious, you know things are bad when even Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is aghast at the prospect of protesters becoming “a prop for the re-election campaign of Donald Trump.”
THUMBS UP: To the Alpine, Provo City and Nebo school districts for all approving property tax increases in order to increase teacher salaries and assist students during the COVID-19 pandemic. Provo City School District voted Tuesday to increase the property tax rate in order to raise the starting salary for teachers to $45,000, while Nebo School District voted Wednesday to keep the rate the same as the 2019 rate, which will generate around $2 million for education services. While property tax increases are never pleasant for home and business owners, particularly during an economic downturn, it is great that our school boards are investing in teachers and students.
THUMBS UP: To presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for selecting Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate, making her the first woman of color to ever be a part of a major party presidential campaign ticket. It’s not everyday that a nominee selects someone who embarrassed them on a national debate stage to be their wingperson. I mean, can you imagine a Mitt Romney-Candy Crowley ticket? Me neither.
THUMBS UP: Utah County, and specifically cities like Provo, are continuing to earn national acknowledgment for being the ideal environment for growing businesses. It’s paying off. While small businesses are continuing to grow, national franchises are recognizing Utah County as the perfect place to expand. This means more jobs and a more diverse economy, which will help support schools, public safety and other publicly funded ventures.
THUMBS DOWN: It has been five months since the coronavirus pandemic shut down hundreds of businesses across the state and forced thousands into quarantine. While the two-week estimate has long since passed, there is still a pandemic. Just because people are feeling restless does not mean the virus has up and disappeared, and acting like nothing is happening is going to prolong the process and put countless others — including the children about to march into their classrooms — in danger. Wear your mask, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, and don’t go to warehouses for mocktails and bad music under the guise of a protest.
THUMBS UP: To this week’s return of high school sports. It will be great to once again see youth athletes competing — hopefully with an abundance of caution and safety.
THUMBS DOWN: So, the NFL is proceeding with plans to play football. Preps in most states are ready to rumble. So can anybody tell me what plans and protocols the NCAA has put into place for college football teams? What have the NCAA pencil pushers been doing for the past six months if not coming up with a plan of action? Meanwhile, conferences here and there are bowing out — hoping to play in the spring — while others are pressing forward in what promises to be the most bizarre fall season ever. Would some actual leadership from the NCAA be too much to ask?