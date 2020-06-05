SCERA partners with Central Bank to give at-risk patrons mini sanitizers 02
THUMBS UP: To Provo Municipal Councilman Travis Hoban. Hoban broke away from the traditional wood paneling background typically used for the council's online Zoom meetings on Tuesday. Instead, he chose to have a blue, black and white background with the words, "End Racism, End the violence, Go and Do." Hoban said he felt like he had to do something that was a show of unity and that background was what he could do. We applaud his honest attempt to show his concern over the death of George Floyd and his desire to have racial harmony in the Provo community.

THUMBS DOWN: To another week passing with the three-ring circus of local government agencies all still refusing to answer how inaccurate information from the Utah County Health Department made its way into an inflammatory letter signed by Utah County Commissioners and 17 area mayors in the middle of county concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, followed three weeks later by a much-belated press conference by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt that left many questions unanswered. Will the leader of any of these entities actually address how/why this occurred without kicking questions down the road to someone else -- or does this need to be a weekly Thumbs Down reminder? Stay tuned.
 
THUMBS UP: To the SCERA Center for the Arts and Central Bank for coming together and providing small bottles of sanitizer to at-risk patrons of the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater and for their generosity in providing sets of tickets to all Utah County healthcare workers who might need a break or a date for a night this summer. We raise our thumbs to these kinds of partnerships as we continue to migrate out of COVID-19.

THUMBS DOWN: To the anonymous sender who mailed in a letter complaining that we use the word “portrait” when a person is posed in a photograph. Had there been a return address on the letter to respond to directly, this would’ve been a thumbs up! I’m always glad to hear feedback from readers, positive and negative. To explain the rationale, the phrase “poses for a portrait” is a very common thing to include in the caption of a photograph where a person is posed, nearly always in the circumstance where a person is being profiled or highlighted individually in a story. The phrase “poses for a portrait” is included in photo captions to help readers understand that the person was posed/staged – which, outside of a portrait circumstance is something that newspaper photographers never do, since it is severely against our journalistic code of ethics. Only in a portrait circumstance can a photographer pose an individual a certain way or move things/introduce new things to the environment around them – otherwise, nothing can be manipulated or influenced, physically or digitally. However, I think where this reader was frustrated was the use of the word “portrait.” The reader stated that the word “portrait” is to mean a piece of art created by hand (drawn, painted, etc.), which, is absolutely correct. However, the word can also be used in a photographic sense to mean a (most often posed) image of a person that is meant to speak to the deeper identity or a specific characteristic or attribute of the person pictured. For example: A firefighter posing in their fire-fighting gear in a fire station would be considered a portrait, because it speaks to the person’s occupation. A posed photo lit with moody artificial light could help tease out a troubled past of a person, or some misfortunes they’ve experienced, or conversely, a bright, colorfully lit photo could speak to a triumph of a person. In general, the phrase “poses for a portrait” is used so that the reader knows: A) The photo was posed/staged, and B) the photo is meant to illustrate something deeper, or profile a specific person, within a story. 

THUMBS UP: To the group that gathered Saturday in Provo for the Utah County Against Police Brutality car caravan protest. The participants were able to express their emotions — both frustration with ongoing racism and police brutality and passion for reform — without breaking out into unsafe or damaging riots (though I do not presume, as a white person, to tell people of color how they should or should now protest unjust racist acts).

THUMBS DOWN: To anyone out there still trying to promote the useless "All Lives Matter" phrase. Guess what? No one is saying white lives don't matter. But many actions past and recent do promote the horrible message that black lives don't matter as much as others'. All homes in a metaphorical neighborhood "matter," but if one is on fire, the neighbors should be worrying about and helping that home, not sitting on their safe, flameless porch saying, "Well my house matters too!"

THUMBS UP: To whoever coined the phrase, "Never let a global pandemic stand in the way of a worthy protest."

THUMBS DOWN: Does anybody else get nervous anytime they hear about the Utah County Commission wanting to draft a letter, wondering if it will be based on accurate information this time?

THUMBS UP: To all of the Utah Valley high school baseball, softball, soccer and golf athletes who are getting or have gotten opportunities to play with their teammates at least one more time. With all of the disappointment they have dealt with, it's great to see them getting a reward.

THUMBS DOWN: To the stereotypes that drive people apart by focusing on the negative actions of a few instead of the intrinsic value of all. These have been highlighted by the recent violence and graffiti locally and nationally. Everyone is different and collectively that is still a struggle to figure out. Real change only comes through striving to understand each other.

SIDEWAYS THUMB: To Spanish Fork announcing that this year's Fiesta Days Rodeo will take place despite COVID-19 concerns. City officials announced on Wednesday that the rodeo will be held as scheduled from July 20-24. Attendees will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and the city will provide face coverings to anyone who shows up without one. While it is great that such an iconic summer event will take place in light of so many other events having been canceled, we should all be cautious about the public health implications of large social gatherings.

THUMBS UP: To peaceful protests continuing throughout the week in Provo and Salt Lake City. It is heartwarming to see so many passionate and dedicated Utahns willing to go out night after night to protest police violence and institutional racism. Keep standing for what you believe in and fighting for change.

THUMBS UP: The Utah County Commission approved funding for the Junior Livestock Show portion of the Utah County Fair. While the fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing funding for the livestock show is a great step in the right direction. Those participating in the show have worked long hours to prepare their livestock and, as someone who has participated in these events before, were more than likely excited to share their projects with the county.

THUMBS DOWN: Utah is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases after several businesses were allowed to reopen. The state of Utah is seeing record highs in daily COVID-19 confirmations, and it might be a sign that residents are valuing the economy over human lives. The state is not ready to move to green, especially since epidemiologists have not yet seen the impact of the protests that occurred over the weekend and are still happening daily on the number of confirmed cases.

