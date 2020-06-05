THUMBS UP: To Provo Municipal Councilman Travis Hoban. Hoban broke away from the traditional wood paneling background typically used for the council's online Zoom meetings on Tuesday. Instead, he chose to have a blue, black and white background with the words, "End Racism, End the violence, Go and Do." Hoban said he felt like he had to do something that was a show of unity and that background was what he could do. We applaud his honest attempt to show his concern over the death of George Floyd and his desire to have racial harmony in the Provo community.
THUMBS UP: To the group that gathered Saturday in Provo for the Utah County Against Police Brutality car caravan protest. The participants were able to express their emotions — both frustration with ongoing racism and police brutality and passion for reform — without breaking out into unsafe or damaging riots (though I do not presume, as a white person, to tell people of color how they should or should now protest unjust racist acts).
THUMBS DOWN: To anyone out there still trying to promote the useless "All Lives Matter" phrase. Guess what? No one is saying white lives don't matter. But many actions past and recent do promote the horrible message that black lives don't matter as much as others'. All homes in a metaphorical neighborhood "matter," but if one is on fire, the neighbors should be worrying about and helping that home, not sitting on their safe, flameless porch saying, "Well my house matters too!"
THUMBS UP: To whoever coined the phrase, "Never let a global pandemic stand in the way of a worthy protest."
THUMBS DOWN: Does anybody else get nervous anytime they hear about the Utah County Commission wanting to draft a letter, wondering if it will be based on accurate information this time?
THUMBS UP: To all of the Utah Valley high school baseball, softball, soccer and golf athletes who are getting or have gotten opportunities to play with their teammates at least one more time. With all of the disappointment they have dealt with, it's great to see them getting a reward.
THUMBS DOWN: To the stereotypes that drive people apart by focusing on the negative actions of a few instead of the intrinsic value of all. These have been highlighted by the recent violence and graffiti locally and nationally. Everyone is different and collectively that is still a struggle to figure out. Real change only comes through striving to understand each other.
SIDEWAYS THUMB: To Spanish Fork announcing that this year's Fiesta Days Rodeo will take place despite COVID-19 concerns. City officials announced on Wednesday that the rodeo will be held as scheduled from July 20-24. Attendees will be required to wear masks or face coverings, and the city will provide face coverings to anyone who shows up without one. While it is great that such an iconic summer event will take place in light of so many other events having been canceled, we should all be cautious about the public health implications of large social gatherings.
THUMBS UP: To peaceful protests continuing throughout the week in Provo and Salt Lake City. It is heartwarming to see so many passionate and dedicated Utahns willing to go out night after night to protest police violence and institutional racism. Keep standing for what you believe in and fighting for change.
THUMBS UP: The Utah County Commission approved funding for the Junior Livestock Show portion of the Utah County Fair. While the fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing funding for the livestock show is a great step in the right direction. Those participating in the show have worked long hours to prepare their livestock and, as someone who has participated in these events before, were more than likely excited to share their projects with the county.
THUMBS DOWN: Utah is seeing a spike in new COVID-19 cases after several businesses were allowed to reopen. The state of Utah is seeing record highs in daily COVID-19 confirmations, and it might be a sign that residents are valuing the economy over human lives. The state is not ready to move to green, especially since epidemiologists have not yet seen the impact of the protests that occurred over the weekend and are still happening daily on the number of confirmed cases.