Although there are no official sledding areas here, many local families visit the reservoir area for sledding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. Steep runs and high speed make for fun and intense sledding and tubing. The beautiful mountain backdrop against the frozen lake also offers great photography.
Where: To reach the canyon, take Exit #287 from I-I5. Turn east onto UT-92 and continue driving into American Fork Canyon. There is a $6 per vehicle fee at the toll station entrance to the canyon. After about 5 miles, turn left, following signs to Granite Flat Campground/Tibble Fork Reservoir.