Timmy Olsen, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Kiplyn Davis case in 2011, saying he had watched someone else kill the Spanish Fork girl by hitting her in the head with a rock, then helped hide her body in 1995.
During his federal trial in 2006, multiple people testified that Olsen had admitted to raping, killing and burying the girl in Spanish Fork Canyon, according to an Associated Press article from 2006.
The family had their hopes brought up several times over the years that her body had been found. Richard Davis said Olsen took law enforcement to a place where he said the body was buried up Spanish Fork Canyon. Despite an extensive search, no body was located.