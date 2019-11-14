A true dynasty for a decade, the Timpview Thunderbirds have won more state football championships than any other high school in Utah Valley.
Timpview won three state championships in between 1986 and 1997, but in 2004 the Thunderbirds won eight titles, including four straight from 2006-09.
Timpview plays Lehi in the 5A semifinals on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah. If the T'Birds win, they will play the winner of the Orem-Salem Hills game in the championship on Nov. 22.
Timpview football state championships: 1986, 1991, 1997, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2014.