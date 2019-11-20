When you think of deals, TJ Maxx comes to mind, but don't try shopping there until Black Friday. The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Locations: 268 W. 1300 South, Orem; 1261 N. Canyon Creek Parkway, Spanish Fork
When you think of deals, TJ Maxx comes to mind, but don't try shopping there until Black Friday. The retailer will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Locations: 268 W. 1300 South, Orem; 1261 N. Canyon Creek Parkway, Spanish Fork
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.