One-way trip time: 12 minutes
My experience riding the new Spin scooters to Pioneer Park was a mixed bag. Here are some of the thoughts that ran through my head on my round trip:
"Why is this app making me add money onto it when it says I have a free ride?"
"Oh wow, my coworkers told me these accelerated quickly, but that was still quicker than I expected."
"I really shouldn't have worn sandals for this."
"OK, I'm starting to get a hang of things now. This is pretty fun, even if I am a little nervous still."
"Why the heck did the bike lane just suddenly end? Should I pretend I'm a car in the street or pretend I'm a non-motorized scooter on the sidewalk?"
"Holy cow, Provo really needs to get its act together and fix some of these crazy sidewalk problems."
And, at the end of my ride: "What!? It's just now telling me I had the option of pausing my ride? I could have used that when I stopped by that store for a Popsicle!"
Overall, it was a fun experience, and I got less and less nervous the more I rode. It took me 12 minutes on the dot one-way, with a little detour for construction. My 45-minute ride (I rode around a bit more before heading back) cost about $7. I'd do it again.
— By McKenna Park, Daily Herald