One-way trip time: 20 minutes
This trip was my first time using a motorized scooter.
I arrived at the station and quickly found the bright orange Spin scooters lined up on the sidewalk. After scanning the code, I was ready to start, but quickly realized that riding a motorized scooter isn’t exactly like riding a bike. It’d been at least 15 years since I’d last been on a scooter, but after I realized that you have to push to get them going before the motor kicks in, I was off.
My first few minutes on the scooter were slow. I stayed at between 4 mph and 8 mph on my trip to the library, and slowed down to a stop to go over the bumpy railroad tracks. I started out in the bike lane on Freedom Boulevard for a few minutes until the bike lane ended and I didn’t feel safe enough to stay in traffic. Yes, I realized that by riding on the sidewalk and not wearing a helmet I was breaking two of the main scooter rules. But even without a helmet, I felt much safer on the sidewalk, except for when I had to pick up the scooter to go around nonexistent pieces of sidewalk.
It takes about five minutes by car to get from the Provo FrontRunner Station to the Provo City Library. By scooter, it took much, much longer. It took me 20 minutes and 20 seconds to reach the library. Part of that is because I was nowhere close to maxing out the speed on the scooter, and another part is because I mistakenly overshot my destination, turned on 700 North, and then went south on University Avenue before I reached the library.
My trip back was only 16 minutes. I took 500 North to Freedom Boulevard to get back to the FrontRunner station, and felt comfortable enough to up my speed to an average betwen 6 and 12 mph. I stuck entirely to the sidewalk on the way back, and felt mostly safe, except for when I was passing by Smith’s and was almost hit by cars not looking in both directions before they pulled out into traffic.