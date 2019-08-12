One-way trip time: Six minutes, 45 seconds
I went into this knowing that Smith's was likely not one of the hottest destinations to scoot to. But as someone who works in downtown Provo and sometimes just wants to run to Smith's for a cheap lunch, it's a major inconvenience to go down the elevator, across the skybridge, to my car, down the garage and through a few stoplights to get to Smith's.
It's much easier to just go down the elevator to a scooter by my building to get my sad salad for lunch.
But per the rules, I couldn't depart from the Wells Fargo building. I started at the Provo FrontRunner Station and got a scooter unlocked in a minute or two. I took Freedom Boulevard directly from the FrontRunner station to the west corner of Smith's in 6 minutes, 45 seconds.
I felt pretty fearless of the speed and traffic because I'd been on these before in Washington, D.C. But as soon as that bike lane disappeared, I felt pretty crowded on the street with traffic, and that tepid fear creeped in as I gently eased off the acceleration and eased onto the sidewalk, guidelines be damned.
Overall, it was a pretty enjoyable experience, though I would hope that the roll-out of these scooters, as well as the forthcoming bikes, would encourage Provo to install more bike lanes. Heck, I'd take a decent shoulder.
— By Kurt Hanson, Daily Herald