One-way trip time: 25 minutes
The scooters will not work at Brigham Young University, which is marked off by a massive red block on the Spin app’s map. As soon as I hit the sidewalk after passing from Brick Oven, a voice sounded on the scooter letting me know it was shutting down.
It took me about 25 minutes to reach the south end of campus from the Provo FrontRunner Station via scooter, a trip that would take about seven minutes by car. On the way back, I felt safer going faster speeds, and only took 21 minutes.
A student did approach me when I was on the edge of campus to ask more about how the scooters worked. Parking at BYU is always a bit of a nightmare, so I’d love to be able to park a scooter there rather than try to navigate visitor parking. From what I heard from the student, there’s a lot of student interest in using the scooters to avoid parking, as well.