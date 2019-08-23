Sept. 28, Glass Bowl, TBD
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Jason Candle (4th year)
2018: 7-6 (5-3 MAC)
Returning starters: 11 (6 off/5 def)
Players to Watch: Jamal Hines (So. DE), Jordan Fisher (Sr. LB), Bryant Koback (So. RB), Mitchell Guadagni (Sr. QB)
Outlook: The Rockets are looking to get back to their 2017 form, although there are still issues to be addressed on both sides of the ball. The schedule sets up for them to be battling for a MAC championship.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougar defensive front lives in the Toledo backfield, disrupting the potent Rocket offense.
If BYU takes a step backwards: BYU’s offense has an off-day and the result is that it can’t compete in a shootout environment.
What will actually happen: The matchup of the high-powered Toledo offense against the rugged Cougar defense will be a good one and both sides will have their moments. BYU’s offense will be just good enough to pull out the win.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 39, Toledo 29
Darnell Dickson: BYU 41, Toledo 38
Phillip Morgan: BYU 35, Toledo 28