Before Tooele ever became a settlement, it was used by early LDS pioneers as a feeding ground for their herds. It was September 1849 when the first families settled along a small stream in the area and it slowly grew from there. When Tooele was established, it was named after Tuilla, a Native American Goshute tribal leader. As per its roots, though the city’s named is spelled Tooele, it’s pronounced Tooele (TOO-ILL-A). Go figure.
First settled: 1851
Total area of Tooele: 21.2 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 34,628
County of origin: Tooele