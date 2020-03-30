Many men might think that the remote control is the greatest thing since sliced bread. They’d be wrong. Clearly it is the fart machine.
Probably my favorite prank at the Herald involved deploying a remote-controlled fart machine during a daily editors news meeting. My main target was the executive editor at the time, and so I taped the machine under the main table at a point closest to him -- but also to where the fallout could conceivably be attributed to others in the vicinity. I also set up a small video camera in one corner of the room to record the reactions.
It worked like a charm. I wasn’t even in the room, but set the device off on two separate occasions from outside. When the noise first occurred, everyone in the room blamed the main target, who of course pointed the finger of blame elsewhere. By the second time, everyone was convinced it was the executive editor, who did protest too much -- even to the point of getting down on the floor and moving his chair around while trying to convince everyone it must have been a squeaky spring on his seat.
I have yet to try to this particular prank, but my ultimate end-game scenario for a fart machine is to hide one under the organist’s bench at church. Can you imagine?
Happy April Fool’s Day!