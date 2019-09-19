2. What BYU football assistant is really earning his paycheck during the first three games of the season?
LLOYD: I’m going to have to split this one between safeties coach Preston Hadley and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. This was a Trojan team that wanted to throw the ball and did so very successfully on its first possession. But the Cougar secondary rose to the challenge and limited USC’s offensive success the rest of the game. The BYU defensive backfield coaches had their players ready to play and confident, even after making mistakes. That made a huge difference and allowed the Cougars to hang tough against the Trojans. BYU has also managed to avoid giving up many large chunk plays in any other games, so that secondary is forcing opponents to make a lot of little plays to score.
DICKSON: I’ll go with wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. Those receivers were taken to task by the media and on social media because of drops and lack of production last season. Through the first three games, drops have been virtually non-existent. Micah Simon has had kind of a breakout so far and I’ve also seen great things from Gunner Romney. The Cougars haven’t been able to get Aleva Hifo on track yet, so there is still work to do. In addition, all the attention focused on tight end Matt Bushman has opened up some things for the receivers, and they’ve stepped up.