With the arrival of the month of March comes that tantalizing, unsatisfying time for college football fans known as spring camp.
Over the next four weeks, the BYU football team will get the chance to get to work at practice to improve and prepare for the challenges of the 2020 campaign.
It’s unlikely that — barring unfortunate injuries — there will be any news that will be truly dynamic and season-changing during spring camp.
But the Cougars definitely have some issues to look at if they want to be successful when game time actually rolls around in September.
Here’s a look at the Top 10 questions for the BYU football team to address during 2020 spring camp:
1. What will be the identity of the Cougar defense?
Many BYU supporters expressed a lot of frustration at the perception that the defensive approach last fall was to drop so many players into coverage that they often gave opposing quarterbacks plenty of time to find the holes.
Given the background of many of the Cougar defensive coaches, it seems that was a personnel-driven decision as opposed to a long-term style. Spring camp will be the first opportunity to see how BYU might elect to proceed as far as defensive scheme.
2. How will the BYU quarterbacks divide up the repetitions during camp?
This will be the question that likely will get the most attention, since the Cougars have three quarterbacks who had their moments to shine in 2019.
BYU quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick said early in February that “every day is a wide-open competition in spring ball.” He said the goal will be to make it as competitive as possible for junior Zach Wilson, sophomore Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney because it will “bring out the best in everyone.”
3. Who will emerge as the top playmakers in the Cougar secondary?
While the majority of BYU’s cornerbacks and safeties are coming back, there is no doubt that the graduations of Dayan Ghanwoloku and Austin Lee will leave a significant void.
Other Cougars will now have to step up and become consistent playmakers. Don’t be surprised if players who missed most of last season due to injury — guys like Troy Warner and Chris Wilcox — end up as the headliners.
4. Will the BYU offensive line reach elite status?
With the majority of the contributors to last year’s Cougar offensive line group coming back, BYU fans have to be hoping that this unit becomes truly dominant at the point of attack.
Spring camp is a time for the Cougars to tighten up their technique, build their depth and establish their cohesion. BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos has a lot of pieces, but to be great those have to fit together flawlessly.
5. Who will be the new Cougar running backs coach?
It wasn’t totally surprising that a BYU coach like AJ Steward might choose to take a higher-paying job elsewhere. It’s been slightly more surprising that the Cougars have yet to announce who will replace Steward as running backs coach.
This is a group of athletes who had moments of brilliance last fall but struggled to stay healthy. BYU might chose to hire from within — Harvey Unga has been a grad assistant and most Cougars remember that he was a really good running back himself — but no matter who gets the job, spring camp is a time for athletes and coaches to get acclimated to each other.
6. Will anyone emerge for BYU as a top edge pass rusher?
No Cougar player was credited for more than two sacks or 5.5 tackles for a loss in the entire 2019 season, which certainly isn’t a good sign for backfield disruption.
BYU needs to have players opposing teams have to take into consideration when gameplanning offensively. There are guys who might become feared — Lorenzo Fauatea and Devin Kaufusi might be in that mix — but the next few weeks are a chance for some big-time progression in this area.
7. Can a Cougar receiver become a pass-catching threat to take pressure off the tight ends?
BYU tight end Matt Bushman got a lot of attention when he went out to catch passes last year. The Cougars hope guys like Hank Tuipulotu and Nate Heaps can add to the impact of the tight ends but the reality is BYU has to keep getting better on the outside.
The Cougars had a number of solid possession receivers but the offensive success would improve if guys prove to be able to create more matchup problems. Keep an eye on who is making catches through contact in camp and see if they can become big-time weapons.
8. Will the experience of the BYU underclassmen pay dividends?
In theory, the Cougar ceiling in 2020 should be significantly higher because of the sheer number of players in 2019 who got playing time as freshmen or sophomores. If they get better, BYU will be better.
The best indicators of that in spring might be how much work the Cougars accomplish during limited practice time. Veterans understand that each rep is valuable and put in the effort to make the most of them, so BYU should be able to take some nice strides.
9. Which unsung players will emerge as the stars of camp?
One of the best parts of March is seeing athletes step into holes and excelling. Some of the top BYU stars first exploded onto the scene during spring camp, while others didn’t see spring success translate into big performances on Game Day.
There are certainly some positions where Cougar players will have opportunities to shine. Now the question is who will make the most of those chances.
10. Who will be limited due to offseason surgeries or injuries?
Given the physicality of college football, it’s no surprise that some veterans focus more on getting healthy than on directly improving their craft during spring.
Many of those decisions are officially confirmed on the first day of camp but other players get dinged up in the process of getting better. While the work is important, there has to be the right balance so the roster will be as good as it can be when September gets here.