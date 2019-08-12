One-way trip time: Four minutes, 42 seconds
According to Google, going by bike from the Provo Frontrunner station to the Towne Centre Mall should only take about four minutes. On my spin scooter, it took 4:42, according to the stopwatch on my phone. That was without having to wait at any lights, remarkably, and because it was my first ride, I never went the top speed of 15 mph, mostly hovering around 10 mph.
Although there is a wide shoulder along University Avenue from the FrontRunner station to Towne Centre Mall, drivers are going way over the speed limit and I just didn't feel safe risking it, so I stuck to the sidewalk. Thankfully I didn't see any people on a Monday morning along the sidewalk. However, the sidewalk itself is in TERRIBLE shape. So many cracks and uneven patches. If it's possible to bottom out on those scooters, I'm pretty sure I did a dozen times. At the very least, there were some very disconcerting sounds like I had bottomed out that my scooter emitted.
I didn't notice any obvious places to park my scooter once at the mall entrance, although there was a bike rack and I'm confident placing my scooter next to it would have been acceptable. The ride back to the Frontrunner station was also uneventful; I just retraced my route and went over the same bumps and cracks.
Things that I did not expect: how much the scooter sounds like a robot from the movie Wall-E. There are so many sounds it makes that caught me off guard.