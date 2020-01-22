Training Table Jan 22, 2020 Jan 22, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chili Cheese Fries at The Training Table ASHLEY FRANSCELL/Daily Herald Training Table - a Utah original - but not for Utah County. The Provo location of restaurant chain closed down and is now home to a JCWs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Training Table Provo Utah Close Down Utah County Location Restaurant Chain App Width See what people are talking about at The Community Table!