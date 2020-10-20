Editor’s note: Transform Through Therapy specializes in online group therapy, with a special focus on grief and caregiving. In this series, they will be talking about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on mental health.
Everyone finds times when they feel overwhelmed by life; when exhaustion and chaos seem to be the order of the day, every day.
This might be a common feeling right now because of the pandemic continuing and other outside stressors. While, of course, we can’t make things just “go away” — wouldn’t that be a great super power? — we can increase the clarity we have in our own lives to help us navigate life a little more smoothly.
What is clarity?
It’s a little bit easier to understand what it feels like to not have clarity. When you are without it, you feel like you are at the whim of life itself. You are having trouble prioritizing what matters and what doesn’t matter. Your life feels too complex, too confusing, too complicated.
Think of a tornado. The power of the wind rips through buildings, throws around machinery like toys, leaves a path of destruction in its wake. But in the eye of the storm, there’s calm. Having clarity doesn’t mean the storm is gone, but it gives you space to pause, think, and see what you need to do and where you need to go.
There are a couple of things you need to put yourself in the eye of the storm, and have that clarity:
Be proactive, not reactive
When you are reactive, life is making choices for you. Something happens and you react immediately without really thinking, basing everything only on outward influences. When you are proactive, you take time to think, look ahead, and make deliberate choices.
A good analogy is a dust storm. If you’re driving down a rural highway and a dust storm hits, your visibility goes down to a minimum. A natural reaction is to grip the wheel and try and get through it. We want to “persevere.”
But a proactive solution is to pull over and stop. By waiting for the dust to settle, we keep ourselves safe, and are able to see where we are going.
Have purpose
Another key component of clarity is having a purpose. By giving yourself time to slow down and think about what is important to you and what your priorities are, that will help you make the decisions that come.
Life doesn’t slow down. Often we are faced with situations where everything is happening at once, and we can’t be in two places at the same time. Learning how to step back and understand what’s important to you will help you make decisions you can feel good about, allowing you to move forward.
Clarity is a great facilitator to achieving other things in your life, such as empowerment, joy and peace. If you are looking for help in finding clarity in your own life, we have lots of free resources on our website, or consider finding a therapist that is a good fit for you and what you need.
