The Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber of Commerce will host dual Trick-or-Treating events in Spanish Fork and Salem on Saturday.
Head to Spanish Fork’s Main Street for the annual Main Street Trick-or-Treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place from Center Street to 400 North on Main Street.
Meanwhile, a second trick-or-treat event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Salem Activity Center (600 E. Canal Road, Salem).
The annual Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Orem Police Department will have an hour dedicated for those with autism and other disabilities.
Orem’s Trunk or Treat will be at Mountain View High School (665 W. Center St., Orem) from 5 to 6 p.m. for those with autism or other disabilities and 6 to 9 p.m. for the general public.