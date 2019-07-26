For the second year, Highland is partnering with Courage Reins for the 5K and Fun Run "Trot for Courage." Courage Reins' horses will be along the route to encourage runners and will be at the "water trough" when runners need to re-hydrate.
Part of the proceeds from the race will benefit the Courage Reins program.
The 5K will be a chip timed race, and will begin at 7 a.m. The Fun Run is not timed and will begin at 8 a.m.
When: 7 and 8 a.m., Aug. 3
Where: Courage Reins; 5870 W. 10400 North, Highland
More info and registration: http://highlandcity.org/index.aspx?NID=243