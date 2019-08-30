TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse opens in Orem
Petite Sirloin with hash browns, eggs and a biscuit at TRUreligion Pancake and Steakhouse in Orem.

Aptly called "meat candy" on the TruReligion menu, the bacon at TruReligion is thick, crispy and the kind of thing will make you believe in a higher power, as a restaurant called TruReligion can only do.

Location: 360 S. State St., Orem

