Cooking for an Icelandic feast 04
Buy Now

Kyley Anderson, of South Jordan, pours sugar into a pan as she and her husband prepare food for the Icelandic Association of Utah's annual Thorrablot, an Icelandic winter feast, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Copper Hills High School in West Jordan. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

The Icelandic Association of Utah will celebrate Thorrablot, which is the association’s annual mid-winter feast and celebration. The event, which is the organization’s annual fundraiser, helps support Icelandic cultural programs throughout the state.

The meal includes traditional fares of Iceland, including a choice of lamb, beef or both, and sides of plokkfiskur (an Icelandic fish and potato dish), red cabbage, brunede kartofler (Danish caramelized potatoes), root vegetable au gratin and a fennel apple salad for adults. Kids plates include frikadeller (Danish meatballs and caramel potatoes).

The dinner runs from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Banquet Hall at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds (475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork). Tickets range from $7-$21.