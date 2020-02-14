The Icelandic Association of Utah will celebrate Thorrablot, which is the association’s annual mid-winter feast and celebration. The event, which is the organization’s annual fundraiser, helps support Icelandic cultural programs throughout the state.
The meal includes traditional fares of Iceland, including a choice of lamb, beef or both, and sides of plokkfiskur (an Icelandic fish and potato dish), red cabbage, brunede kartofler (Danish caramelized potatoes), root vegetable au gratin and a fennel apple salad for adults. Kids plates include frikadeller (Danish meatballs and caramel potatoes).
The dinner runs from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponderosa Banquet Hall at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds (475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork). Tickets range from $7-$21.