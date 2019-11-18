Tucanos has a special Thanksgiving meal, complete with all of your favorite Thanksgiving fixings. The meal comes with Tucanos original Churrasco, as well as all-you-can-eat center-cut sirloin, baked turkey, fried turkey, grilled turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, seasoned stuffing, candied yams, cranberry sauce and a piece of chocolate cake or pumpkin pie.
Seating is limited, so reservations are requested. They also offer the dinner to-go or through delivery.
Where: 545 E. University Parkway, Orem
When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $31.95 per adult, $12.95 for children aged 7 to 12, free for children under 7