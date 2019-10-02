With hits like "Stressed Out", "Heathens", and their latest single, "The Hype", Twenty One Pilots are ready to bring their sound to the Vivint Smart Home Arena stage on Oct. 28.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets range in price from $36.50 to $76.50
