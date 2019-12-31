Sometimes, it’s a good thing when rumors are found to be true. And that was certainly the case for the Nov. 5 Twenty One Pilots concert. Rumors of a stellar production were 100% true.
The duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, returning to Salt Lake for a second stop on their 2018-19 “Bandito Tour,” once again wowed a capacity crowd at Vivint Smart Home Arena with a performance that, according to fans in the crowd, had some new elements and a varied setlist when compared to their November 2018 performance.
Wardrobe changes, transitions between two stages and even moments when they were both being physically supported by the crowd made for amazing highlights. Joseph appropriately balanced atop the crowd during his performance of “Holding Onto You” and Dun was balancing on a mobile drum kit held up by fans during his drum solo on “Car Radio.”
After such a precise, pyrotechnic and personality-filled performance, proving all those rumors true, I’m proud to add Twenty One Pilots to my must-see-again concert list.
Click here for review and setlist.
— Jenn Durrant