With cheap daily specials and fantastic cheese bread, you can’t go wrong at Two Jacks. Try the supreme, if you can lift the piled up pizza.
Location: 30 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Yelp review: Favorite pizza place in Spanish Fork!! The pizza is delicious on the hand-tossed crust with just the right amount of chew and crispness. Toppings are fresh and delicious! The calzones are also delicious and come with a cup of the best marinara! Speaking of sauces, the ranch is the best - thick, creamy, and compliments the pizza well! – Rachael D.