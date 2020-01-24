Two Jack's Pizza 4
Cheese sticks and an 8-inch personal pizza from Two Jack's Pizza in Provo photographed at the Daily Herald in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. 

With cheap daily specials and fantastic cheese bread, you can’t go wrong at Two Jacks. Try the supreme, if you can lift the piled up pizza.

Location: 30 N. Main St., Spanish Fork

Yelp review: Favorite pizza place in Spanish Fork!! The pizza is delicious on the hand-tossed crust with just the right amount of chew and crispness. Toppings are fresh and delicious! The calzones are also delicious and come with a cup of the best marinara! Speaking of sauces, the ranch is the best - thick, creamy, and compliments the pizza well! – Rachael D.

