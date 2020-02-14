Two Jack's Pizza 4
Buy Now

Cheese sticks and an 8-inch personal pizza from Two Jack's Pizza in Provo photographed at the Daily Herald in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014. 

With cheap daily specials and fantastic cheese bread, you can’t go wrong at Two Jacks. Try the supreme, if you can lift the piled up pizza.

Location: 171 N. Main St., Springville

Yelp review: “Are you kidding me. When they handed me my pizza box I was glad I've been going to the gym!

This thing has so many toppings, the large was the heaviest pizza I've ever lifted, I mean you could get their XL pizza and do lunges to your car and you will have pre burned all the calories your about to eat.” – Cory V.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!