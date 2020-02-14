With cheap daily specials and fantastic cheese bread, you can’t go wrong at Two Jacks. Try the supreme, if you can lift the piled up pizza.
Location: 171 N. Main St., Springville
Yelp review: “Are you kidding me. When they handed me my pizza box I was glad I've been going to the gym!
This thing has so many toppings, the large was the heaviest pizza I've ever lifted, I mean you could get their XL pizza and do lunges to your car and you will have pre burned all the calories your about to eat.” – Cory V.