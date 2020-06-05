During the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is fun to explore and discover TV shows. Acorn TV has some great shows streaming on its service and two very different but fun mystery shows are “Pie in the Sky” and “Mr. & Mrs. Murder.”
“Pie in the Sky” is a British drama from the 1990s. It ran in Britain from 1994-97 and starred Richard Griffiths as Henry Crabbe, a detective inspector who wants to retire but due to some questionable circumstances, his boss, Assistant Chief Constable Freddy Fisher (Malcolm Sinclair), won’t allow him to take his full retirement. Instead he makes a deal with Crabbe to be his special investigator whenever he needs him. In other words, Crabbe is at Fisher’s beck and call.
Normally that wouldn’t be a problem, but Crabbe has just purchased a restaurant where he planned on spending his retirement years. He loves to cook. He’s a fabulous chef. So he and his wife, Margaret (Maggie Steed), move above the restaurant hoping to make it a success and stay out of Fisher’s hair.
The restaurant is named Pie in the Sky. Crabbe is famous for his steak and kidney pie. His greatest enjoyment is cooking and creating marvelous food for his customers. But that enjoyment is always peppered with requests from Fisher. Even though his time spent solving crimes (for which Fisher takes most of the credit) takes him away from the restaurant, he manages to keep his passion for cooking alive. Splitting his time between police work and cooking is a daunting task, but Crabbe manages very well.
What is impressive about Crabbe is he can taste every ingredient in a dish. He has a sensitive palate and a love of fine wine. This makes the mystery show unique and fun.
“Mr. & Mrs. Murder” is an Australian series that only ran for the 2013 season. It stars Kat Stewart and Shaun Micallef as Nicola and Charlie Buchanan whose business is cleaning crime scenes. They are not only great cleaners but also manage to solve the crimes before the police. They have a knack for getting down to business after they have cleaned the crime scenes.
The banter between the two is fun and lively. Charlie is a brilliant man who has intricate knowledge of a variety of strange subjects. And Nicola is always hugging the victims and often even the murderers. With their 22-year-old niece Jess (Lucy Velik) living with them, they often involve her in their schemes. And they come up with some elaborate ways of getting evidence and confessions.
Cleaning crime scenes is their entrance to the mysteries but solving them is their delight. This is a cute series, albeit not very long, lasting only 13 episodes. Acorn TV makes it easy to binge the entire series in a matter of days.