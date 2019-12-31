This show, which was postponed a year due to Bono’s back surgery, was indeed a grand spectacle, starting with “The Claw.” The mammoth stage dwarfed the south end of the stadium, making the Olympic torch, visible in the background outside that end, appear like a mere flashlight. It may measure 150 feet from the bottom of the main stage to the tip of its disco ball-like spire, but it appeared as if nearly every inch of the staging served some functional purpose visually. All the special effects in the universe wouldn’t mean diddly if the band was unable to back it up musically. No worries there. The two-hour, 20-minute performance was dynamic to the core. And Bono is such an engaging and earnest frontman, I have no doubt that he will one day achieve world peace.