University Place
Buy Now

People walk toward the University Mall in Orem on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013. Orem residents had their first chance to ask questions about the proposed mall expansion at a public hearing Tuesday. SPENSER HEAPS

Sometimes, you want sushi while your spouse wants subs and your kid just wants a taco. Take them over to the University Place Food Court and satisfy all appetites in an easily affordable location.

Location: 575 E. University Parkway

Kurt Hanson is the Breaking News and Courts reporter for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at (801) 344-2560 or khanson@heraldextra.com. Follow him on Twitter: @hansonherald.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!