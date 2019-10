Ulisses Soares, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hugs an attendee after the devotional service in the Marriott Center on Brigham Young University campus on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Provo. Soares, originally from São Paulo, Brazil, is the first Latin American apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.