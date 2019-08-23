Nov. 12, Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, TBD
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Walt Bell (1st year)
2018: 4-8
Returning starters: 8 (5 off, 3 def)
Players to Watch: Isaiah Rogers (Sr. CB), Jake Byczko (Jr. DE), Bilal Ally (Jr. RB), Kyle Horn (Sr. TE)
Outlook: UMass put up a lot of points last fall but lost a lot of production to graduation. The Minutemen still have big question marks on defense and could be in for a rough ride in the first year for head coach Walt Bell.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: BYU has no trouble getting the early momentum and rolling past UMass again.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The Cougars find themselves trailing late and flashbacks of the 2017 Minuteman upset become reality.
What will actually happen: BYU will simply be too good for a UMass team that will still be finding an identity in November, resulting in another Cougar victory.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 44, UMass 15
Darnell Dickson: BYU 31, UMass 14
Phillip Morgan: BYU28, UMass 10