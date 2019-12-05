BYU basketball vs. Utah State 2
Buy Now

BYU's Tyler Haws, left, and Nate Austin celebrate a basket during the first half against Utah State University at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. JAMES ROH/Daily Herald

Since 2003, when BYU first began playing at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Cougars have never lost to an opponent from the Beehive State. BYU has a 3-0 record against Utah State, a 2-0 record against Weber State and a 1-0 record against Utah.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!