Since 2003, when BYU first began playing at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Cougars have never lost to an opponent from the Beehive State. BYU has a 3-0 record against Utah State, a 2-0 record against Weber State and a 1-0 record against Utah.
Since 2003, when BYU first began playing at Vivint Smart Home Arena, the Cougars have never lost to an opponent from the Beehive State. BYU has a 3-0 record against Utah State, a 2-0 record against Weber State and a 1-0 record against Utah.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.