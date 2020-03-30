You learn over the years that people handle deadline pressure differently. One night when I was working on the night shift, I overheard an editor partway across the room receive a phone call from someone who, based on his reaction, was obviously his wife.
“No, I’m not done yet!” he exploded into the phone. After a brief pause, he angrily retorted, “I’ll be done in 20 minutes!” and then slammed down the phone.
I couldn’t help but look at the clock after he said that and take note of the time. After 20 minutes had passed, I stole a glance in his direction, and sure enough, he was no closer to heading home than he was when he got the initial call.
Sensing an opportunity, I called my wife at home and gave her some very specific instructions.
“All you have to do is call his number, and say in a naggy, perturbed voice, ‘Haven’t you left yet?’ Then immediately hang up,” I instructed. Keep in mind, this was in the days before caller ID.
Moments later the targeted editor’s phone rang. There was a brief pause before the inevitable outburst.
“No, I’m not ready yet!!! I’ll leave when I’m ready,” he erupted. “Hello? ... Hello? ... Hello?”
I stole a sideways glance at him and the look on his face was priceless. He was literally dumbfounded that his wife had hung up on him. He immediately called her back and started giving her the business, when all of a sudden he stopped. “You didn’t just call me? ... Oh, sorry. I’ll be home soon.” Within minutes he penitently packed up and left.