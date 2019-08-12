Though North Park features playground must-haves such as slides and swing sets, it’s also carved a space for the unique, with several different styles of teeter-totters, spinning toys and more. Stairs leading to dual bars make a fun take on a slide, while a variety of poles and shaped structures throughout the playground are mobile for spinning, bouncing swinging and more.
“Our mantra here in Spanish Fork is we’re going to do it the Spanish Fork way, and we’re going to do it right,” Aylett said. “In redesigning the park, that’s the kind of approach we took: Let’s do it right, do it the Spanish Fork way and do something we haven’t done before.”