BYU takes on Arizona at Cactus Kickoff Classic
BYU place kicker Jake Oldroyd (39) celebrates as he kicks the game-winning field goal on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, at the Cactus Kickoff Classic against the University of Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. BYU Defeated UA 16-18 in the final seconds of the game with a field goal. DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald

With 1:26 on the clock, Arizona junior running back Nick Wilson broke free through the middle of the BYU defense and sprinted 49 yards to the end zone to give the Wildcats the 16-15 lead.

That gave the Cougar offense one final chance to snatch the game back.

BYU senior quarterback Taysom Hill drove the Cougars down the field, with the result being freshman kicker Jake Oldroyd -- from Southlake High School in Texas where he was 60-for-60 on PATs and 8-for-8 on field goals -- trotting on the field with six seconds left, and hitting a 33-yard game-winner.

University of Phoenix Stadium

Arizona, Sept. 3, 2016

