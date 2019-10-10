With 1:26 on the clock, Arizona junior running back Nick Wilson broke free through the middle of the BYU defense and sprinted 49 yards to the end zone to give the Wildcats the 16-15 lead.
That gave the Cougar offense one final chance to snatch the game back.
BYU senior quarterback Taysom Hill drove the Cougars down the field, with the result being freshman kicker Jake Oldroyd -- from Southlake High School in Texas where he was 60-for-60 on PATs and 8-for-8 on field goals -- trotting on the field with six seconds left, and hitting a 33-yard game-winner.
University of Phoenix Stadium
Arizona, Sept. 3, 2016