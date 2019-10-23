STK - Spooky Orange Halloween Candy

University Place will host a mall-wide trick-or-treating event, in a safe, warm and fun environment. 

Where: University Place; 575 E. University Parkway, Orem

When: 4-7 p.m., Oct. 31

More infohttps://facebook.com/events/392768888285713

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!