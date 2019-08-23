Sept. 14, LaVell Edwards Stadium, 1:30 p.m. MT, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Clay Helton (5th year)
2018: 5-7 (4-5 Pac-12)
Returning starters: 11 (6 off/5 def)
Players to Watch: JT Daniels (So. QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (So. WR), Jay Tufelel (So. DT), John Houston (Sr. LB)
Outlook: The Trojans will look to get back on track after a tough 2018 campaign. As always, USC is loaded with talented athletes but still has to improve execution in all aspects of the game to reach its potential.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougar defense wreaks havoc on the Trojan offensive line, allowing BYU to capitalize on costly mistakes.
If BYU takes a step backwards: BYU loses the field position battle, putting its defense in bad positions and allowing USC to get in rhythm.
What will actually happen: The Cougars will come out strong and put the Trojans on their heels, then have to hold off a late USC charge.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 29, USC 23
Darnell Dickson: BYU 34, USC 17
Phillip Morgan: USC 38, BYU 31