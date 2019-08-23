Oct. 12, Raymond James Stadium, TBA
Opponent breakdown
Head coach: Charlie Strong (3rd year)
2018: 7-6 (3-5 AAC)
Returning starters: 15 (9 off/6 def)
Players to Watch: Blake Barnett (Sr. QB), Jordan Cronkrite (Sr. RB), Greg Reaves (Sr. DE), Nick Roberts (So. S)
Outlook: The Bulls struggled down the stretch in 2018 when they faced their best competition, but the hope in Tampa is that the young team learned some key lessons. This is a team that expects to compete for the AAC title.
Crystal Ball
If BYU is shockingly good: The Cougar offense controls the time of possession, leaving the up-tempo USF offense standing around on the sideline for much of the game.
If BYU takes a step backwards: The Bulls use their speed to create big plays on offense and get into the backfield on defense, resulting in a long day for the Cougars.
What will actually happen: This is an intriguing game between two teams who want national recognition. USF and BYU will go back and forth with neither gaining a clear-cut advantage until the end of the game.
Score predictions
Jared Lloyd: BYU 36, South Florida 31
Darnell Dickson: BYU 35, South Florida 28
Phillip Morgan: BYU 28, South Florida 21