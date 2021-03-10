Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.